The Competition authority confirms that electricity suppliers charge unauthorised rates for the rent of digital meters

Spain’s Competition authority (National Commission on Markets and Competition -CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish-) has given a response to the complaint submitted by FACUA-Consumers in Action against the main electricity suppliers last November for charging unauthorised rates for renting new digital meters. The Manager for the Energy Division in CNMC, Fernando Hernández Jiménez-Casquet, confirms in a document sent to FACUA dated September 1, that electricity companies are applying a rate for the rental of digital meters that is 50% more expensive than the one authorised for these meters, not integrated in a remote management system yet. The companies charge 0.9801 Euros (0.81 Euros plus VAT) per month, an amount that according to the legislatio

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión