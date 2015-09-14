The association prepares a form for those who want to take their case to court
The Competition authority confirms that electricity suppliers charge unauthorised rates for the rent of digital meters
Companies receive 50% more than what is set by legislation for this measurement equipment still not integrated in a remote management system.
FACUA.org
España-14/09/2015
Spain’s Competition authority (National Commission on Markets and Competition -CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish-) has given a response to the complaint submitted by FACUA-Consumers in Action against the main electricity suppliers last November for charging unauthorised rates for renting new digital meters.
The Manager for the Energy Division in CNMC, Fernando Hernández Jiménez-Casquet, confirms in a document sent to FACUA dated September 1, that electricity companies are applying a rate for the rental of digital meters that is 50% more expensive than the one authorised for these meters, not integrated in a remote management system yet. The companies charge 0.9801 Euros (0.81 Euros plus VAT) per month, an amount that according to the legislatio
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