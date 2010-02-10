The consumers will choose the worst company of the year

The spanish consumers will choose the worst company of the year which has developed the most irresponsible, abusive and fraudulent actuation to enrich themselves at the expense of infringing consumer rights. FACUA-Consumers in Action has opened the process for the selection of nominees to the worst company, the worst business practice and the worst commercial in the last twelve months. With these initiative, FACUA seeks to censor the seriously abuses occurring in the market without respect the consumer rights and promote practices more responsible in the relationship between companies, consumers and the organizations representing their interest. The consumers can launch their proposals on the web: facua.org/lapeorempresa The nominees list, five for

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