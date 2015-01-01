The electricity bill, 13.3% more expensive on December than on January 2014

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the average electricity tariff on December is, for an average user, 13.3% more expensive (8.99 Euros per month) than the one for last January, when the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism removed the auction introduced by the previous Government. Since then, the electricity bill has raised up to almost making it equal to the tariff that was valid at the end of 2013. FACUA requests the Government to intervene in the sector so that tariffs are established considering the real costs of energy generation, so that users stop being the victims of oligopolistic practices. The association also requests a historical audit of the tariff deficit and a legal change to forbid the so-called revolving door -energy firms hiring former presidents,

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