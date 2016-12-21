The electricity bill is 70% more expensive today than it was 10 years ago

The electricity bill of the average consumer is 69.8% more expensive today than ten years ago, according to an analysis carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The bill has raised no less than an average of 33 Euros. In December 2006, a family with a monthly electricity use of 366 kWh and a contracted power supply of 4.4kW paid 47.27 Euros every month. Today, the bill is 80.25 Euros for the same electricity use and contracted power supply and taking the tariffs in force during the first 20 days of December. Exactly 10 years ago, the price of the kWh was 10.66 Euros (indirect taxes included), while today is 13.16 Euros, 23.5% more expensive. Considering the fixed tariff of the bill (contracted power supply), the increase has been as unjustified as huge: the kW was in Dece

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