The EU Commissioner for Consumers avoids clarifying if she will take measures to protect the most vulnerable consumers

Verá Jourová, EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, avoided answering FACUA’s questions about the measures taken or expected by the Administration that she leads to protect the most vulnerable consumers who cannot face the bills of basic supplies such as electricity. In a breakfast-conference that took place in Madrid last June 22 attended by Carlos Puente, FACUA’s executive, the Commissioner skirted his questions and didn’t give straight answers. Jourová only said that the EU legislation on consumer affairs will be examined next year so that users have more information when they hire an energy supplier. «Regarding consumers policies, I’m going to do as much as possible so that the v

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