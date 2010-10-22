The European parliament calls for the development of a legislative proposal allowing compensation for bankrupt airline passengers

The European parliament has called for the European Commission to examine the possibility of elaborating a legislative proposal that all airline companies who go bankrupt should compensate passengers. This builds on a resolution published in an Official Journal of the European Union this Thursday. FACUA-Consumers in Action supports this initiative and asks that the recommendation is converted into a mandatory rule for all companies that operate within the European Union. In accordance with the resolution, during the last ten years there has been a notable increase in the number of low cost airline companies that have provoked the bankruptcy of other airlines. This fact has led to millions of passengers being affected and «left abandoned in their destination and with

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