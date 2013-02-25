The Government confirms that there is horse meat in La Cocinera cannelloni, owned by Nestlé

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Miguel Arias Cañéte, said on Monday that the first case of horse meat fraud was detected in «cannelloni with meat filling» labelled as beef and that he has reported the case to the regional communities and affected companies. Ministry sources consulted by Europa Press stated that the positive detection corresponds to the La Cocinera brand, owned by the Swiss multinational Nestlé. «Since the beginning of February we have been making an analysis on consumption points and one sample gave a positive result, with traces of horse DNA», he stated in remarks to reporters in Brussels, where Arias Cañete discussed with his European colleagues the latest developments in thi

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