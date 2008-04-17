The important price drop in origin of milk denounced by the livestock farmers has not been transferred to consumers

Last analysis of milk prices made by FACUA-Consumers in Action reveals that the important price drop in origin denounced by livestock farmers in the last months has not been tranferred to consumers. The research, made at the beggining of April, reveals that the main brands in Spain, Asturiana, Puleva and Pascual, fluctuate between 0,98 euros and the historical maximum of 1,05 euros per litre reached in October. The follow up of the prices is made over 1 litre of full-fat milk (with no additives) packed in tetra-brik, in six supermarket chains and hypermarkets (Alcampo, Carrefour, Día, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona). Alcampo has played with the prices of Puleva and Pascual, raising the second one the 6 euro cents reduced in the first one (from 1,05 to 0,99 and vice

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