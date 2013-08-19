The INC confirms keeping users' unused credit when they don't top up is illegal, as FACUA reported

The Spanish National Institute for Consumption (INC) has announced that it’s considering taking action against mobile phone operators for keeping user’s unused phone credit when they do not top up. This impropriety was reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action towards the end of 2009. Faced with these companies’ refusal to comply with the law, FACUA trusts that the INC will take them to court and requests that the consumption authorities for the 17 autonomous communities impose fines proportionate to the volume of the fraud on companies in breach of the rules. The association warns users that they can request that companies return the money gained through these practices, and calls for the competent authorities to enforce the reimbursement. The FACU

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