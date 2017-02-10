The Supreme Court's reduction of the fine to Iberdrola reflects the insufficiency of the sanctioning framework

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds it outrageous that the Supreme Court has been forced to reduce the already meagre fine imposed on Iberdrola in 2012 for passing 268,001 customers of the last resort marketer to the free market without first obtaining their consent or informing them previously of the transfer, something that affected the free competition in the market. The association considers that this new ruling is yet another example of the inefficiency of the current regulatory framework, which continues to allow multinational corporations to reiterate the abuses committed. From August 2009 to March 2010, Iberdrola transferred customers without their consent from the last resort marketer of its group to the free market marketer. However, it did so without obtaining the express

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