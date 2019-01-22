These are the new requirements for getting the so called 'social tariff' on your electricity bill

Spain’s bono social is an initiative by which certain consumers with low purchasing power and any large family can get a discounted rate on part of their electricity bill. The discount is applied to those on the PVPC regulated electricity tariff (the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer, a Government initiative aimed at households with a contracted power supply of under 10kW). The approved regulation classifies consumers as: vulnerable, severely vulnerable and at risk of social exclusion. Depending on which group the consumer falls into, a specific percentage discount will be applied. Currently, the eligibility requirements for the bono social are as follows: – You have a contract on one of the PVPC electricity tariffs. If y

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