Third sentence against Luis Pineda: he accused FACUA of organised crime and linked it to a corruption case

This is the owner of Ausbanc’s third sentence for slander. The Magistrates’ Court number 19 in Seville has condemned Luis Pineda Salido for unlawful intrusion into the honour of FACUA-Consumers in Action through insults and criminal accusations carried out via his Twitter account. In the tweets that have provoked this new sentence, Pineda accused FACUA of organised crime, precisely one of the offences that the Ausbanc boss has been in prison for since 18 April. The owner of Ausbanc also made up that the association was implicated in the ERE case (one of the largest corruption cases currently being tried in Andalusia). The verdict forces the publication of the defendant’s sentence in the most popular daily national newspaper, his personal Twitter a

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