Ticketmaster resells tickets on their own website at three times their original price, denounces FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that Ticketmaster is once again reselling tickets through Seatwave, one of its own websites. This time, it is for singer Bruno Mars who will be in concert on the 3rd and 7th of April in Madrid and Barcelona respectively. The very moment tickets were put on sale, it warned that they had been sold out. It immediately displayed a new list where these same tickets were made available, but this time at sky high prices, and all without the buyer having to leave Ticketmaster’s website. The website is following the same protocol it did for Bruce Springsteen and Red Hot Chilli Peppers concerts in Spain. For this, FACUA has again informed the Municipal Institute of Consumer Affairs in Madrid who already have an investigation open against

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