Two out of every ten consumers have fallen victim to spam phone calls in the last 24 hours
Although users ask not to be bothered further, telephone harassment continues in 88% of cases. 79% claim that telecommunication companies are the biggest spammers.
FACUA.org
España-08/11/2011
Two out of ten consumers have fallen victim to commercial calls in the last 24 hours. According to a survey carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, 88% of cases continue to suffer telephone harassment even when they ask not to be bothered again.
FACUA is developing an antispam campaign that will be put into motion in the coming weeks with a wide range of complaints against spamming companies. It will request vigorous sanctions to bring an end to this practice of harassment against consumers.
In the context of this campaign, the association has published a 48 page guide, titled Spam: what is it and how can you face up to it?, which users can request via email publicaciones@facua.org
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