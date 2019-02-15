Vodafone, forced to refund 500 Euros to a FACUA member who was overcharged for more than a year
To avoid the customer moving to another phone provider, the company offered him an 80 euro/month tariff, but ended up charging him another, much more expensive one. What's more, Vodafone charged him for a charge to bill service (a subscription service whereby the customer can pay third parties for app purchases etc through their Vodafone bill), which he hadn't asked for.
FACUA.org
Sevilla-15/02/2019
Following a complaint made by FACUA Seville, Vodafone has refunded one of its customers 515 euros, which he paid as a result of the company having applied a much higher tariff than the one they originally offered, as well as having invoiced him for a charge to bill service he hadn’t aske
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