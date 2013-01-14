Vodafone is the most reported telecommunications company to FACUA in 2012

Vodafone´s frauds and abuses have turned it into the most reported telecommunications company by users to FACUA-Consumers in Action in 2012. The British multinational is also the firm with the most complaints in the global report of FACUA, where the irregularities in the telecommunications industry appear in one in every three complaints made by consumers (35.1%), in front of the passivity of the Government and the autonomous communities. Vodafone is also the least valued mobile phone operator by its clients, according to the latest survey conducted by FACUA. 33% of those affected by abuse or fraud in fixed and mobile telecommunications addressed FACUA to seek advice or to process a complaint about problems that they had experienced with Vodafone, four points

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