Vodafone is the telecommunications company which ranks highest on the FACUA complaints list for the first semester of 2013

Vodafone is the telecommunications company most reported by users to FACUA-Consumers in Action during the first semester of 2013. The British multinational is also the company with most reports filed against it in the FACUA global evaluation, where telecommunications irregularities rack up to nearly one in three of reports raised by consumers (30.1%), ahead of a lack of Government and autonomous community responsiveness. The sector is the second most reported, behind banking. Vodafone is also the mobile telecommunications operator with the lowest customer rating, according to the latest survey conducted by FACUA. 28% of those affected by fixed line or mobile telecommunication fraud and unfair practice who addressed FACUA to seek advice or file a complaint had prob

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión