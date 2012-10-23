Vodafone threatens customers with illegal penalties of up to 726 Euros for terminating their 'all in one' deal

FACUA-Consumers in Action alerts that Vodafone threatens users who unsubscribe from their ADSL, landline and mobile all in one deal with penalties of up to 726 Euros. The association has written to the company urging it to stop engaging in this illegal practice. FACUA warns that the British multinational tops the unfair terms chart by inventing the reverse penalty: the sooner the customer ends the contract, the greater the fine. On its website, Vodafone states that if a user cancels their mobile service, they will incur a fine of 150 Euros (181.50 with 21% VAT) for every six months elapsed since the subscription. Thus the fine will reach 600 Euros (726 with VAT) if a customer withdraws from the contract one day before its completion, for example. FACUA

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