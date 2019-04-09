Vodafone voted The Worst Company of the Year by consumers

Vodafone has been elected The Worst Company of the Year by consumers. The subsidiary in Spain of the British multinational company received 36% of all votes in the 10th edition of the awards set up by FACUA-Consumers in Action. Alongside this company other nominees were BBVA, Ryanair and last year’s winner, Endesa, who in this occasion was the second-most voted for company, with their 30%. It is the first time Vodafone receives this award and the seventh that it has been nominated. The association has been bestowing these awards since 2010 to expose and blacklist serious abuses that occur in advertising and promote responsible practices of companies and in their relationships with consumers and the organisations that represent their interests. To date, the company that has

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