Vodafone will no longer omit the VAT in their advertising, a widespread fraud in the whole telecommunications sector

Vodafone announced that they will start to indicate their tariffs with the 21% VAT included in their adverts. FACUA-Consumers in Action points out that the company will this way cease to commit a fraud that is widespread in the telecommunications sector against which there have been few fines levied by the autonomous consumer authorities, with ridiculous amounts. FACUA-Consumers in Action has been reporting this type of advertisement for two years, as it can be considered deceitful because it leads to or can lead to misleading consumers about the real price applied by telecommunication operators and other companies. This implies a violation of the General Advertising Law 34/1988, of 11 November. The omission of the VAT in advertising and commercial information also violate

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