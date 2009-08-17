Yoigo, fined for advertising tariffs which were not available to users

The mobile telecommunications company Yoigo has been fined by the regional Government of Madrid with 17.600 euros after FACUA-Consumers in Action denounced it for offering tariffs which were not available to the customers who had requested it. For months, Yoigo announced two price plans, one of which called Tarjeta 2 offered no minimum monthly consumption. However, the teleoperators refused to activate either of the plans for the customers who had requested them or assured users that they would register them in the service when in reality that did not happen. That way, the company continued to deduct the balance every month from users with a low level of usage who had ordered the change to Tarjeta 2. In March 2007, after three months of warning Yoigo about these

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