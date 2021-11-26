Usury: FACUA takes action and Cofidis returns 14,000 euros to a client s heirs
The deceased had a revolving credit card for 14 years for which he paid an interest of 22.95% APR. Cofidis refused to provide the contract to his family, claiming that they had lost it.
FACUA.org
Spain-26/11/2021
After FACUA Madrid took action, Cofidis has returned 13,681 euros to a low-income pensioner’s heirs. The pensioner had contracted a revolving credit card in 2007 to which a usurious interest of 22.95% APR was applied. The company refused to provide the contract to his heirs, claiming that t