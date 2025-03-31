Shopping cart
Staple foods are up to 583% more expensive from the farm to the supermarket.
FACUA has carried out a comparative analysis of the price at source and in the points of sale of a dozen products including fruit, vegetables, pulses and oils.
Spain-31/03/2025
FACUA-Consumers in Action has detected an increase of up to 583% in the price of certain basic foodstuffs in supermarkets compared to their price at source. This is one of the conclusions drawn from the study carried out by the association, which compared the amount paid to the farmer for produc
