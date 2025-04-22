11 Euro
New judgment: Vueling ordered to refund a FACUA member the surcharge he paid to fly with hand luggage
The association is pushing for legal action against airlines that refuse to refund extra charges for cabin baggage.
Spain-22/04/2025
The 2nd Commercial Court of San Sebastian has ordered Vueling to refund an member of FACUA Euskadi the 11 euros he had to pay in order to travel with his hand luggage on board the plane [See ruling, in Spanish only].
