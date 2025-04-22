Regulated TUR gas tariffs fall by up to 24% in April
According to FACUA's analysis, the TUR 2 tariff, for users who exceed 5,000 kWh per year, decreases by 23.6% for a standard consumption of 800 kWh per month: from 66.04 to 50.47 euros.
Spain-22/04/2025
FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis reveals that the monthly bill for the Tariffs of Last Resort (TUR) for gas has experienced a drop of up to 24% for the month of April.
This is the case of the TUR 2, aimed at those who exceed 5,000 kWh per year and who are usually households w
