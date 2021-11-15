The standard 12.5 kg format costs 0.79 cents more than the last rate revision in September 2021.

Fourth increase so far this year: butane increases its price by 5% and reaches 16.92 euros

FACUA.org
Spain-15/11/2021

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports that the butane cylinder rises again for the fourth time in 2021 and costs 16.92 euros as of this November 16. This is 4.9% more than the last rate revision from this past September, when it cost 16.13 euros.

With this new revision, the standard 12.5 kg fo

