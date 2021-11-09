Ryanair went to court to try to avoid it transpiring that they were fined in 2017 for massive cancellations
The airline was sanctioned by the AESA with almost 3 million euros for various breaches of European Regulation 261/2004 and the Aviation Safety Act reported by FACUA.
FACUA.org
Spain-09/11/2021
Ryanair went to court to try to prevent FACUA-Consumers in Action from knowing that it was sanctioned with almost three million euros by the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA, according to its initials in Spanish) for the massive cancellations it carried out in 2017 and that affected thousands