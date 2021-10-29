FACUA considers the Government s short-term measures for the social tariff to be absolutely insufficient
The Executive has not increased the beneficiaries of discounted bills, to which only 1.2 million families have access.
Spain-29/10/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action considers the short-term measures approved this week by the Government on the social tariff to be absolutely insufficient. The measures include the decision not to increase the beneficiaries of discounted bills, to which only 1.2 million families have access. Measures th