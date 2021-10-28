Have you paid your capital gains tax? FACUA can help you claim it back
The Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the method used to calculate the tax base of this tax.
FACUA-Consumers in Action launches a platform for affected consumers to advise and help them claim back capital gains tax. This comes after the decision of the Constitutional Court (TC, according to its initials in Spanish) to declare unconstitutional some sections of the law that regulates this