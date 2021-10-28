FACUA considers crucial the norm that will regulate food and beverage advertising directed at minors
The association warns that the existing restrictions included in the PAOS self-regulation code are absolutely insufficient.
FACUA.org
Spain-28/10/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action positively values that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs plans to draft regulations that control the advertising of food and beverages aimed at minors, and considers the existence of legislation in this regard crucial.
The Minister of Consumer Affairs