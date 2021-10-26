Cetelem, sentenced to return 33,000 euros to a FACUA member after applying usurious interest for 19 years
The Madrid Provincial Court obliges the financial company to cancel the interest on a revolving credit card contracted in 2002 with a 24.6% APR, almost five times the average interest for that year.
After the demand of FACUA Madrid, the Madrid Provincial Court has ratified the judgment of the Madrid Court of First Instance number 53. This was the judgement that condemns Cetelem to pay 32,761 euros to a consumer because they applied a usurious interest of 25% APR for 19 years in a revolving c