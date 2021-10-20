FACUA considers it regrettable that the Government continues to implement tolls on highways
The association rejects the plan to finance the public road system through a measure that clearly hurts users with less purchasing power.
FACUA.org
Spain-20/10/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it regrettable that the Government is going ahead with its plan to implement mandatory tolls for making use of all state and regional highways as of 2024, and rejects the plan to finance the public road system through a clearly harmful measure for users with lo