Social organisations register a Law guaranteeing the Right to Adequate and Decent Housing in Congress
More than 120 civil society organisations, including FACUA, have presented a text with measures to end thousands of evictions, protecting the most vulnerable and regulating rents.
FACUA.org
Spain-30/09/2021
More than 120 entities and civil society organizations, among which is FACUA-Consumers in Action, and with the support of some political parties, have registered on Thursday, September 30, in Spanish Parliament the proposal for a Guarantee Law of the Right to Dignified and Adequate Housing. This