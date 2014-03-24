50,000 Euros fine on Vodafone for illegally putting a FACUA associate on a credit blacklist

FACUA–Consumers in Action managed to get the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, in Spanish) to fine Vodafone 50,000 Euros for illegally putting an associate of Malaga on the credit blacklist Asnef- Equifax. José Velasco signed up for a landline and broadband internet connection package with Vodafone through a sales person who visited him in his home. However, he still hadn’t received any service two months after the signing of the contract. Rosa Artacho, Velasco’s wife, does not understand how they can charge 177 Euros for a service «they did not provide, we didn’t even get the router in the flat». Furthermore, she insists that «they did not bother to check that we had been waiting for the ADSL broadband conn

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