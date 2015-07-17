85% of users don't believe the 'blue zone' is necessary in coastal towns
One of the findings of a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 consumers conducted by the FACUA and Gestrafic foundations.
FACUA.org
España-17/07/2015
Only 15.3% of users believe that Regulated Parking Ordinance (ORA, according to its initials in Spanish) zones or blue zones (zonas azules) are necessary in Spanish coastal towns. This is one of the findings of the national survey How much does it cost to go to the beach? carried out by the FACUA and Gestrafic Foundations in July, from a sample of 2,103 people.
Both foundations emphasise that the purpose of the survey is to understand how the existence of regulated parking or ORA zones affect users and to whether they are being adversely affected year after year by the petrol and parking costs involved in their summer vacations.
84.7% of the users surveyed do
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