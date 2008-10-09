A research carried out by FACUA detects that a maximum of 19% of a car price can be saved comparing different car dealers

FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a research in ninety car dealers to evaluate price differences and how much a consumer can save by comparing different establishments. The research has been made with cars of the brands Citroën, Ford, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, Seat and Volkswagen in the provinces of Barcelona, Madrid and Seville. FACUA has found differences of 18,7% in the price of a vehicle asking in different car dealers of the same province and, after receiving the first offer, telling them about the most economic option so they can improve theirs. The Association recomends consumers to compare prices in all the car dealers they can. This way, even if at the beginning they get almost identical offers, it is advisable to keep asking because there are seve

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