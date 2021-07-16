Actions called by FACUA in 46 cities against the electricity rate hike
The association puts forward a ten-point list of demands in which it calls for measures to be taken by the Government to reduce tariffs and put an end to the speculation of the energy oligopoly.
FACUA-Consumers in Action has held street protests in 46 cities across Spain on Thursday 15 July in rejection of the electricity price hike. The association is putting forward a list of demands, which can be read at Facua.org/tarifazo (only available in Spanish), in which it calls for measures to