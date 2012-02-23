After FACUA's campaign, the iTunes application that described homosexuals as 'deviant' has been removed

After being denounced by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the app that described homosexuals as deviant and Jewish people as stingy has been removed from iTunes the platform that uploads applications for Apple. When looking for synonyms for terms such as homosexual the application gave a list of words with negative connotations in Spanish such as desviado, torta, bujarrón, sodomita, marica and maricón. iSinónimos also describes Jewish people as mean, stingy, miserly as well as zionist. It uses the spanish words agarrado, cicatero, avaro, roñoso, tacaño and sionista. FACUA contacted the developer of the application, Alberto García Hierro, demanding that he

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