Alitalia, fined with 4.600 euros after FACUA denounced the company for misleading advertising

After FACUA-Consumers in Action denounced Alitalia for misleading advertising, the airline has been fined with 4.600 euros by the Consumption Department in Madrid, where the company has its head office in Spain. There are already five travel agencies and airlines fined after FACUA denounced in 2007 twenty four of these companies for misleading advertising. Alitalia is now added to four companies settled in Balearic Islands, this is, Viajes Iberia, Halcón Viajes, Air Europa and Soltour, fined recently for the same reason by the regional Government of that autonomous region. The fines were 14.200, 7.100, 3.010 and 3.010 euros respectively. The Alitalia-Linee Aeree Italiane advertisement, appeared in press in February 2007, promoted flights to Italy «from 97 euros» a

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