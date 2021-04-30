April ends with the biggest rise in electricity bills in history: 46% for the average household
The bill has risen by no less than 26 euros compared to April last year, according to FACUA's analysis. The price per kilowatt hour has increased by 71%.
FACUA.org
Spain-30/04/2021
April ends with the highest ever internal increase in the electricity bill. According to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis of the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish), the average user will pay 46.4% more than in the same month last year.