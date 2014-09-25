Carlos Aristu, new member of FACUA Foundation Board of Trustees

FACUA Foundation Board of Trustees has designated Carlos Aristu as a new member. The decision has been taken on their 2014 third quarter’s ordinary meeting, taken place on September 19. On this meeting, other questions were addressed, such as the actions taken regarding the development of a new ethic code for the organisation, the new Foundation magazine, and editing a new book about the cooperation program that FACUA has developed in Cuba. In addition, the people attending were informed about the agreement with Seville University so that they can store and manage the archives of Infoconsumo (an extinct consumers’ organisation which has donated its archives to FACUA) and the situation of the coordinated activities developed along with Gestrafic Foundation.

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