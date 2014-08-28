Committing fraud costs nothing, according to the list of the highest? fines.

The highest fine ever imposed by Spanish consumer protection authorities is equivalent to the amount of revenues made by the company in a couple of days. The figure does not even refer to the total amount of revenues but to the amount reported thanks only to the fraud. The fact these sanctions are so ridiculous is not due to an existing limit according to the legislation, since there are laws which state that the Government is allowed to impose fines which can amount to one to ten times the profit made as a result of fraudulent behaviour. The real issue is the lack of political will. While the sanctions imposed by other competent authorities to punish fraudulent practices are usually not spectacularly high either, those imposed by consumer agencies, directorates and the ge

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