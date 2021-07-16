Consumer Affairs allocates 2.9 million to consumer association projects

Funding will go to organisations with a special focus on the protection of vulnerable people and sustainable consumption.

FACUA.org
España-16/07/2021

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has proposed granting a total of 2,980,862.47 Euros to its annual call for funding for consumer associations, to which a total of eight organisations with 17 specific projects have applied for the year 2021, according to the draft of the definitive Resolution.

