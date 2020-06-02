Consumers choose El Corte Inglés' "0% complaints" as the Worst (and most sexist) Ad of the Year
The department store launched a 100% tacky and reactionary message on the occasion of Mother's Day. More than 4,000 consumers took part in the 11th edition of the awards organised by FACUA.
FACUA.org
España-02/06/2020
El Corte Inglés has won the award for Worst (and most sexist) Advertisement of the Year, an award that FACUA-Consumers in Action has been organising since 2010. With its message for Mother’s Day, “97% devoted. 3% selfishness. 0% complaints. 100% mother“