Copenhagen, London and Bern, European capitals with the highest cinema prices
FACUA's analysis of 30 countries reveals a difference of up to 816%. Madrid occupies the 13th position in the ranking.
Europa-28/12/2021
Copenhagen, London and Bern have the highest cinema prices among European capitals, according to an analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action of 330 cinemas in the 27 EU member states, plus London, Bern and Moscow. (See tables) [in Spanish only]
The study reveals a difference of up to 816% bet