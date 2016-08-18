Data Protection Agency investigates Movistar for collecting geolocation data of its clients, following FACUA's report

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) has opened disciplinary proceedings to Movistar for collecting the geolocation information of its clients. This practice was reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action last June. AEPD states that consumers have not been given a simple and easy way to reject this data collection or oppose to its use. In addition, Movistar is not giving enough information to its clients about what the company is going to do with the collected data, how long they will keep it, how they will treat the information, etc. FACUA believes that geolocation data from mobile devices can give private and personal references protected by Article 7 of the Spanish Data Protection Act (Organic Law 15/1999, of 13 December). The assoc

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