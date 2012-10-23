Average increase of 3.9% in cars
Differences of up to 146% for the price of the ITV of a car in the autonomous communities
In diesel engines, the difference is from 25.67 euros in Extremadura to 63.23 in the Valencian Community.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action has produced a comparative study (see table in Spanish) on the rates of Vehicle Inspection (ITV) in the seventeen autonomous communities of Spain, the amounts reach the difference of 146% in cars with a diesel engine and up to 247% in motorbikes and mopeds.
The latest annual study from FACUA on ITV’s reveals that the price of inspections ranges from 25.67 euros charged in Extremadura for a diesel or petrol car, up to the 63.23 euros that it costs in the Valencian Community to pass the test of a diesel engine vehicle.
The average increase that has occurred with respect to 2011 is 3.89% (taking into account the rise of tariffs of the ITV for consumers cons
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