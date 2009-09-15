UP TO 353% MORE for COLA DRINKS
FACUA analyses huge differences in prices between leader and distributor brands
The association advice consumers not to be deceived by the commercial war and the advertising campaigns that appeal to irrational elements or try to confuse on the term 'brand'.
FACUA.org
España-15/09/2009
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a comparative study (see tables) of the prices of food brand leader products and distributor brands, this is, those manufactured by the supermarket and hypermarket chains.
The organisation advice consumers not to be deceived by the commercial war and the advertising campaigns developed by several brands and companies. Some of these messages appeal to irrational elements or try to confuse people, suggesting that distributor s brand, improperly known as «white brands», could be of a less quality.
FACUA recommends consumers to base their purchase decisions on price and quality besides, of co
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