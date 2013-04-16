FACUA asks authorities not to conceal brands which commit alimentary fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action has begun a campaign which calls out to consumers to Fight against the lack of transparency in alimentary frauds and to demand that the Government and the autonomous communities of Spain make information about food with a fraudulent composition or health risk public. The authorities discover frauds and health risks in thousands of foods every year but they are kept secret in the majority of incidents. Why is this information kept from consumers? FACUA demands that the relevant health and consumer protection authorities make irregularities in the food industry public and disclose which companies lie about the composition of their products or commit irregularities that put our health at risk. The campaign includes three videos that sta

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