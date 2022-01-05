FACUA blames abandonment of primary care for the collapse of the public health system
The association criticizes the attitude of the regional governments, many of which have been making cuts and privatizing health care for years.
FACUA.org
España-05/01/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the current collapse of health services due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a direct consequence of the abandonment of primary care by the different regional governments.
The association criticizes that this situation of systematic neglect comes after years